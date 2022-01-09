RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Francis-Xavier Sosu: Madina MP rewards best teacher in constituency with car

Emmanuel Ayamga

The MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has successfully held an award scheme to reward teachers in his constituency.

Dubbed the Service Above Self Best Teacher Awards, the legislator rewarded the best teacher with a brand new car.

The ceremony came off on Friday, January 7, 2022, to mark the one-year anniversary of Sosu’s election as MP.

“Teachers see the light at the end of the tunnel and they lead step by step to our future,” the Madina lawmaker wrote on Twitter.

“Our Teachers shape us and leave a lasting mark. Teachers deserve the highest honor in our Society and that is why we are organizing SERVICE ABOVE SELF BEST TEACHER AWARDS.”

He added: “Teaching is the greatest exercise of faith in human existence and transformation.

“In the face of hopelessness, laziness, misbehavior, and lack of seriousness in students, extraordinary teachers, in patience continue to believe in the future of these students. Let’s Honor Them.”

Meanwhile, Sosu has earned praise from some of his colleague politicians following his decision to reward teachers.

In a Facebook post, Joshua Alabi wrote: “The young and energetic MP for Madina Hon. Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu has taken the job to a different level.

“Yesterday January 7th 2022, he organised a ceremony to award our caring and hardworking teachers of his constituency.

“The best teacher received a new car. I was honoured to be invited to give a solidarity message. Teachers are a blessing to us. We honour all teachers in Ghana. I am a proud teacher,” he added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

