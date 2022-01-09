Francis-Xavier Sosu: Madina MP rewards best teacher in constituency with car

The ceremony came off on Friday, January 7, 2022, to mark the one-year anniversary of Sosu’s election as MP.

“Teachers see the light at the end of the tunnel and they lead step by step to our future,” the Madina lawmaker wrote on Twitter.

“Our Teachers shape us and leave a lasting mark. Teachers deserve the highest honor in our Society and that is why we are organizing SERVICE ABOVE SELF BEST TEACHER AWARDS.”

He added: “Teaching is the greatest exercise of faith in human existence and transformation.

“In the face of hopelessness, laziness, misbehavior, and lack of seriousness in students, extraordinary teachers, in patience continue to believe in the future of these students. Let’s Honor Them.”

Meanwhile, Sosu has earned praise from some of his colleague politicians following his decision to reward teachers.

In a Facebook post, Joshua Alabi wrote: “The young and energetic MP for Madina Hon. Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu has taken the job to a different level.

“Yesterday January 7th 2022, he organised a ceremony to award our caring and hardworking teachers of his constituency.