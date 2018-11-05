Franklin Cudjoe sparks social media buzz over price of Nimo

news

The head of policy think tank IMANI Africa has generated a buzz on social media platform Facebook over the price of Nido, a powdered milk product.

According to Cudjoe, a tin of 400g Nido which was recently sold to him at GHC20 now sells at GHC34.99.

"What is going on, " he quizzed. "Obviously the Nido micro and macro fundamentals are very weak."

However, some saw his post as politically motivated in an attempt to rundown the government's economic performance.

They pointed it out to him that the price varies depending on where you buy the product from.

Presidential staffer, Evron R.Huges, in a post on Facebook said he bought the milk product at GHc29.00, 17% less than the same product Mr Cudjoe bought at GHc34.99.

He noted: "Dear Franklin Cudjoe, So, I just stepped out to go get myself some NIDO a few minutes ago.

"As you can see from the time stamp, I bought it at 22:08:25pm (I've just arrived home).

"The receipt also shows I bought it from no less a place as the PREMIUM Airport Shell Shop.

"Cost? A grand GHc29.00, 17% LESS than your GHc34.99."

Meanwhile other Facebook users have been sharing the amount they bought their Nido tin.

"I live in upper east sandema it's solid at 25 cedis with all the transportation and other related cost," a user posted.

"Myself and Abdul-Hak Adebayor went to Malamata market to get NIDO. We bought it for 25 cedis. I am sure Franklin Cudjoe got his for 34 cedis because he is a Think Tank boss and we are ordinary citizens," another user posted.