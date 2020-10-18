According to him, women make better leaders and must therefore be encouraged to take up political roles.

This follows a trend of some widows succeeding their deceased husbands who were Members of Parliament (MPs).

In 2016, the Shai Osudoku constituency witnessed a similar scenario, while current MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan also succeeded her late husband in 2018.

Last week, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) confirmed that Mrs. Ophelia Hayford, the wife of Ekow Hayford, will replace the deceased legislator as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the Mfantseman constituency.

Reacting to this, Franklin Cudjoe said women deserve to be in leadership roles and suggested widows should be encouraged to succeed their late husbands.

“The Los Angeles Times reported in 1998 that among first-time house candidates between 1960 and 1993, 84% of the widows won while 14% of other women were victorious,” he said on Citi FM’s The Big Issue.

“A political scientist, Diana Kinser said: For women aspiring to serve in congress, the best husband has been a dead husband.”

Mr. Cudjoe added: “I think it should be encouraged because women make better leaders. I see it every day, at home, at school, at work.

“I think that we should extend that to politics because they can handle the affairs. When you look at the countries that handled COVID-19 properly, they were all led by women.”