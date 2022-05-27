RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Free SHS has increased senior high school enrolment by over 50% - Bawumia

Evans Annang

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has lauded the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) flagship free senior high school policy.

He said the impact of the police in the past 5 years has been monumental.

According to the Dr. Bawumia, the Free SHS has seen a massive increase in student enrolment across secondary schools in the country.

Speaking at a ceremony to hand over some 75 buses and five pickup trucks to some selected public schools on Thursday, 26 May 2022 at Accra High Senior High School, Dr Bawumia said: “In the last 5 years, our government has committed to increasing access to quality education and providing vehicles to Secondary Schools to support the transportation of our growing population in these schools”.

“This government, since 2017, resulting from the President’s Free Senior High School policy, has increased secondary school enrolment to an excess of 1.2 million students. Indeed, the introduction of Free SHS has increased the senior high enrolment in Ghana by 50% and this is massive”.

Dr Bawumia also handed over, in January 2022, 100 Pickups and 50 buses to more schools. Today’s handover, he emphasized, is further concrete evidence of the Government’s “commitment not only to increase access but also to ensure that we provide the complementary resources to make sure that we deliver quality education for our nation.

“In handing over these buses and pickups, I want to encourage the various schools receiving these buses and pickups to ensure a maintenance culture to harness the potential in these students for our transformational agenda.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, the handover of buses today is part of efforts to increase access to quality education anchored on a robust education system that trains a critical mass of students to be empowered to be active participants in our country’s transformation,” he underscored.

The beneficiary institutions include Lambussie Community Day SHS, St James Seminary, Begoro Presby SHS, Techimantia SHS, Odupong SHS, Asankragua SHS, Wa SHS, and Koforidua SHTS.

Others are STEM SHS Kpasenkpe, Accra Academy SHS, Anum Boso SHS, Tepa SHS, Northern School of Business, Osino Presby SHS, Oti Boateng SHS, Tarkwa SHS, Asare Bediako SHS, Assin North SHTS and Bosomtwe Girls STEM SHS.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

