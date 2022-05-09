Free SHS increasing unemployment challenge and strains national budget — Otumfuo

Speaking at the University of Memphis, USA, he said the flagship programme has increased secondary school level enrollment.

He said: "Now, the current government has introduced the free education up to senior high school which now ensures that all Ghanaian children, from whatever background, are guaranteed free education."

"Considering the value of education to the nation, this must be one of the boldest policies of the nation but it also brings its challenges. It puts a huge strain on the national budget and raises further challenges about the creation of jobs for the increasing number of graduates. I am sure the brains assembled here in this audience and beyond will be reassured that Ghana is on the right path," Otumfuo added.

Free SHS challenges

The Free SHS policy introduced though it has generally increased enrolment, there are severe challenges that must be addressed to make the policy achieve the targets set by the government.