Free SHS infrastructure challenges: SHS students sit on bare floor to learn at Asuogyaman

This the school authorities said is affecting their quest for quality education.

Pulse Ghana

Teachers at the school are struggling to assess the performance of the students. Another major challenge facing the school include overcrowded classrooms.

Headmasters of the affected schools sent messages to the Member of Parliament, Thomas Ampem Nyarko for an intervention.

The Headmasters in the district have sent their requests to the Ghana Education Service but only a few desks were provided to some schools while others are yet to be supplied.

Pulse Ghana

The MP described the situation as pathetic.

Adjena and Boso Senior Secondary Technical Schools have so far received their mono desks from the MP.