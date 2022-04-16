RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Free SHS infrastructure challenges: SHS students sit on bare floor to learn at Asuogyaman

The government's Free SHS infrastructure challenges may not end anytime soon as senior high school students in the Asuogyaman District in the Eastern Region have been hit by a shortage of desks.

The students during classes hours resort to using dining hall tables and benches, whiles others sit on the floor and stand to learn.

This the school authorities said is affecting their quest for quality education.

Teachers at the school are struggling to assess the performance of the students. Another major challenge facing the school include overcrowded classrooms.

Headmasters of the affected schools sent messages to the Member of Parliament, Thomas Ampem Nyarko for an intervention.

The Headmasters in the district have sent their requests to the Ghana Education Service but only a few desks were provided to some schools while others are yet to be supplied.

The MP described the situation as pathetic.

Adjena and Boso Senior Secondary Technical Schools have so far received their mono desks from the MP.

He said "I began the distribution of mono desks to some selected schools in my constituency to enhance teaching and learning. I managed to reach Adjena and Boso secondary technical schools. The furniture deficit is pathetic. Let’s all do our bit to help ease the pressure."

