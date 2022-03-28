Free SHS: Let the rich pay the fees of their wards - Prof. Addae -Mensah

Speaking in an interview in Accra, Prof. Addae-Mensah said the rich in society have to pay the fees of their wards in society.

He said “let those who can afford pay and whatever they contribute will go a long way in helping those who truly need help.”

“I don’t know why if I was in a position to send children to school, I don’t see any reason government should pay for the food my child or grandchild should eat in the boarding school.”

Prof Addae-Mensah revealed that in 2012 and 2016, he informed the governing party of the shortcomings of its policy.

However, he said his ideas were described as “incompatible with the President’s objective.”

But presently, he feels vindicated as “some of those people who thought what I was saying was too far-fetched are not the same people singing the song I have been singing.”

A potential review of Free SHS has dominated the media in the past few days.

Pulse Ghana

Some prominent Ghanaians have urged the government to re-assess the policy amidst Ghana’s current economic challenges.

However, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta said cancellation of the policy is out of the window.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on measures government has taken to soften the current economic crisis, Mr. Ofori-Atta said the Free SHS policy is at the core of priorities by the government.

”President Akufo-Addo has absolutely no intention to roll back on a major policy like Free SHS.”