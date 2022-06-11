RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Free SHS matron caught stealing foodstuff

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A matron at the Ofoase Senior High Technical School in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region has been arrested for diverting foodstuffs.

Free SHS matron caught stealing foodstuff
Free SHS matron caught stealing foodstuff

She was picked up for stealing the food for her personal use.

Recommended articles

Narrating the incident, the principal witness and the former assembly member for Ofoase Electoral Area, Tweneboah Koduah popularly knowns as T.K said, the suspect connived with a taxi driver, brought the taxi cab into the school premises and loaded the goods, with the support of some shadow staffs in the school.

Koduah added that he was informed by some group of youths and subsequently apprehended her.

"There was a tip-off that the woman had hired a taxi to load the foods meant for the school which was recently provided by the government," he stated.

Watch the video:

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Father accuses Achimota Rasta student of assault (Video)

Tyrone Marghuy and dad

Here are 5 African countries with the best roads

Roads

Over 25 people killed as gunmen attack church in Ondo State in Nigeria

File photo1

I’m sorry for accusing my son of assault - Tereo Marghuy

Tereo Marghuy