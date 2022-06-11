She was picked up for stealing the food for her personal use.
Free SHS matron caught stealing foodstuff
A matron at the Ofoase Senior High Technical School in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region has been arrested for diverting foodstuffs.
Narrating the incident, the principal witness and the former assembly member for Ofoase Electoral Area, Tweneboah Koduah popularly knowns as T.K said, the suspect connived with a taxi driver, brought the taxi cab into the school premises and loaded the goods, with the support of some shadow staffs in the school.
Koduah added that he was informed by some group of youths and subsequently apprehended her.
"There was a tip-off that the woman had hired a taxi to load the foods meant for the school which was recently provided by the government," he stated.
Watch the video:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh