Free SHS not under review – GES Director-General

“For the avoidance of doubt, the GES is not undertaking any review of the FSHS,” a section of the statement said.

“Any such review of the FSHS Policy is the sole prerogative of the President and the government. As an Agency, the GES implements government policies and programmes in pre-tertiary education.”

Pulse Ghana

The Free SHS policy is one of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s flagship programmes, having been enrolled in 2017.

Despite the thousands of students who have benefited from it, the policy has come under scrutiny in recent years over financial constraints.

Prof. Opoku-Amankwa, however, insists the GES is bent on implementing the vision of President Akufo-Addo and the Free SHS, as it stands, isn’t being reviewed.

ece-auto-gen

“His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in his recent speech at UHAS, assured all students, potential students, parents and the entire country that the Free SHS will not be affected by the IMF programme.