RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Free SHS not under review – GES Director-General

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, has said that the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy is not under review.

Free SHS not under review – GES Director-General
Free SHS not under review – GES Director-General

A statement signed by the GES Director-General said the Free SHS policy can only be reviewed by the President and not the GES.

Recommended articles

“For the avoidance of doubt, the GES is not undertaking any review of the FSHS,” a section of the statement said.

“Any such review of the FSHS Policy is the sole prerogative of the President and the government. As an Agency, the GES implements government policies and programmes in pre-tertiary education.”

Director-General of the GES, Prof. Kwasi Owusu-Amankwa
Director-General of the GES, Prof. Kwasi Owusu-Amankwa Pulse Ghana

The Free SHS policy is one of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s flagship programmes, having been enrolled in 2017.

Despite the thousands of students who have benefited from it, the policy has come under scrutiny in recent years over financial constraints.

Prof. Opoku-Amankwa, however, insists the GES is bent on implementing the vision of President Akufo-Addo and the Free SHS, as it stands, isn’t being reviewed.

Free SHS to run shift system
Free SHS to run shift system ece-auto-gen

“His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in his recent speech at UHAS, assured all students, potential students, parents and the entire country that the Free SHS will not be affected by the IMF programme.

“It is the commitment of GES under my leadership to ensure that the vision of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo of providing accessible, equitable and quality Free SHS education is fully implemented to the benefit of the good people of Ghana,” he added.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Atta Mills’ brother finally reveals the cause of his death

Samuel and John Evans Atta Mills

Majority leader escapes lynching at the hands of irate youth in Suame

Angry Suame youth

200 to 300 Ghanaians have been recruited by terrorists — Security analyst

Terrorists

Government likely to scrap COLA - Dep Employment Minister

Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wereko Brobby