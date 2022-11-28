RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Friday December 2 declared public holiday to celebrate farmers

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Interior Ministry has declared Friday, December 2, 2022, as a statutory public holiday across the country.

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery
The day has been declared a holiday to mark the annual Farmers' Day.

Ambrose Dery, the sector Minister in a statement said the general public is hereby reminded that Friday, 2nd December 2022 which marks Farmers' Day is a Statutory Public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.

Farmers' Day is a statutory public holiday observed on the first Friday of December.

Since it was introduced by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in 1988, the first Friday in December has been set aside to honour farmers and fishermen for their efforts in feeding the nation and recognize the vital contributions of a strong agricultural sector to the prosperity of the Ghanaian economy.

Farmers in Ghana
Farmers in Ghana

The 38th edition of National Farmers' Day will be held in the Eastern Region.

A grand durbar and awards ceremony will be held to confer national honours on best-performing farmers.

The theme for the 38th National Farmers' Day Celebration is 'Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition- is instructive and an eye opener in the wake of prevailing global challenges'.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
