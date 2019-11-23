The path to success was never smooth for Alhassan Mohammed but through determination and hard work, five years down the line, the cleaner has been successful, became resource personnel for Platinum Remedial Classes, a research consultant for MEA Research Consult, a research assistant in the business faculty and overall a valedictorian.

Such is the story of the 25-year-old Valedictorian. Speaking at the 8th Congregation of KAAF University College graduation, the cleaner turn valedictorian, encouraged all to be determined and work hard despite the struggles in life because one day, the charcoal seller’s child will also wear a white dress.

Quoting Ralph Wadon Emerson, Mohammed said, "Do not go where the path may lead you, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail".

“Irrespective of the hurdles we face, we shouldn’t give up. These obstacles should rather encourage us to strive harder in order to attain our goals”, he reiterated.

In an interview with Alhassan Mohammed, he expressed his sincerest gratitude to KAAF University for creating a very enabling platform for him to further his education and also his mother for her enormous support.

"I am who I am today because KAAF University understood my passion and determination, so they gave me a very flexible fee payment structure to enable me to work as a cleaner and student during my four years journey. I am very grateful to the authorities and everyone who supported me," he expressed.

The newly graduated accountant further urged all to strive for excellence in their various fields of endeavour because each individual possesses the potential to achieve greatness. The fear of failure should not prevent anyone from grabbing opportunities, instead, failure should be viewed as a means to correct one's mistakes, learn something new and reshape aspirations and goals if need be.

The Overall Best, Business Administration Student, Alhassan Mohammed concluded by encouraging his fellow graduands, to be focus despite the obstacles and missed exits, potholes, and roadblocks that lie on the road of success. Even if they get to the point of giving up but rather gear towards making decisions with their best interests in mind, believing in themselves so that they may achieve their goals and fulfill their dreams. As well as thriving to be the best that each one can be so that, their lives will be filled with happiness and pride.

Alhassan Mohammed graduated with an of CWA 81.47 to earn the title of a valedictorian for the 8th Congregation graduation of KAAF University College 2019.