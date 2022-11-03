RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Fuel prices high, Uber and Bolt's fares low – Oliver alleges, asks drivers to go on strike

Andreas Kamasah

#FixTheCountry movement convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor has called out ride-hailing companies, Uber and Bolt for allegedly failing to increase fares despite the incessant hikes in fuel prices, making it difficult for their drivers to survive.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor
Oliver Barker-Vormawor

He took to his Facebook page on Thursday, November 3, 2022, to register his displeasure about the alleged “unfair” treatment that the ride-hailing companies are subjecting drivers to.

Recommended articles

“I think Uber and Bolt drivers have to go on strike for one day.

“Uber and Bolt are not being fair to the drivers. Fuel is up but fares are low. They have to eat too,” he wrote.

It has become clear that unlike in the past when the ride-hailing business was booming and almost collapsed that of local taxi drivers, the table has turned.

For some time now, online drivers have been lamenting low fairs and high commissions that they are compelled to pay to the ride-hailing companies, making it difficult to break even.

READ ALSO: Make IGP Dampare the next Finance Minister -Security analysts urges Akufo-Addo

While a local taxi driver has the discretion to charge a passenger how much he deems fit for a given trip, taking into consideration other factors aside from the distance, such as the nature of the road, goods the passenger is carrying and so on, the online driver doesn’t have that power – the app determines what the rider pays, and that leaves the driver disadvantaged most times.

“Can you imagine that I picked somebody from Gbawoe in Accra to Dodowa and the fare was just GHC54 but if it was a taxi, the driver might charge between GHC150 and GHC200. Now taxi drivers are making more money than us,” Emmanuel, a Bolt driver said in an interview with pulse.com.gh.

Currently, commercial bus and taxi fares have gone up following increases in fuel prices in the past days, but it appears the ride-hailing apps have not adjusted their fares yet to reflect the current fuel prices.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Trotro diaries

Man dies over ₵2 fare increment after brawl with driver's mate

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana is in crisis - President Akufo-Addo announces

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Akufo Addo to address Ghanaians today on the cost of living crisis, ailing economy

Ghana cedi depreciates

Money doesn't like noise - President Akufo-Addo on Cedi depreciation against dollars, others