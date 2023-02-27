Fulfil your promise and pay us our matured bonds – Individual bondholders to Ken Ofori-Atta

A member of the coalition, Dr Adu Anane Antwi speaking to Citi News said the government has had enough time to compile the list of those who didn’t tender in their bonds for the debt exchange for them to be paid.

He added that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has failed to communicate why their matured bonds have still not been paid despite his assurances.

Pulse Ghana

“The only thing that the government has to do now is to pay. You recall the minister promised that the government was going to pay on the 21st…now we have about six days gone and we are now on the 27th and so we have to come and we haven’t heard a word from the Minister as to why those payments haven’t been made,” Dr Adu Anane said.