Fulfil your promise, pay us our matured bonds – Bondholders to Ken Ofori-Atta

Evans Annang

A coalition of individual bondholders groups made up of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum, the Individual Bondholders Association of Ghana and the Individual Bondholders Forum are demanding for the payments of their matured bonds.

Its day 4 as pensioner bondholders return to Finance Ministry to picket over DDEP
Its day 4 as pensioner bondholders return to Finance Ministry to picket over DDEP

The groups have called on the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to fulfill his promise on paying bondholders who didn’t partake in the domestic debt exchange programme.

A member of the coalition, Dr Adu Anane Antwi speaking to Citi News said the government has had enough time to compile the list of those who didn’t tender in their bonds for the debt exchange for them to be paid.

He added that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has failed to communicate why their matured bonds have still not been paid despite his assurances.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The only thing that the government has to do now is to pay. You recall the minister promised that the government was going to pay on the 21st…now we have about six days gone and we are now on the 27th and so we have to come and we haven’t heard a word from the Minister as to why those payments haven’t been made,” Dr Adu Anane said.

The government has failed to honour coupon and principal payments that matured on the 6th and 20th of February, although the Finance Minister promised to pay on February 21 after the settlement period of the DDEP.

Evans Annang
