Fully vaccinated persons will no longer take the PCR tests at the KIA - President Nana Addo

Currently, KIA only allows fully vaccinated passengers, who are in possession of a 72-hour negative PCR test result prior to embarkation and have a negative antigen test result on arrival, entry into the country.

But President Akufo-Addo says, “Fully vaccinated travellers would be allowed entry through the land and sea borders without any PCR and Antigen tests from the country of embarkation.

“Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana not fully vaccinated would need to do a prior arrival 48-hour PCR Test, Antigen test on arrival and will be offered vaccination at the KIA,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo said it is worth noting that the establishment of the Covid-19 testing infrastructure at KIA by Frontier Healthcare Services Ltd, at its own cost, has been key to Ghana’s ability to limit successfully the importation of the virus into Ghana through the airport.

“The efficacy of the testing regime at KIA has won global admiration and has been applauded by all those who have undergone its testing.