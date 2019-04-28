The boy, called Junior, was allegedly kidnap and murdered by some Nigerians living in the area.

The decomposing body of the two-year-old was found in an area called Tollbooth three days after was declared missing.

The furious residents say the presence of the Nigerians in the area is a security threat.

Some of the angry residents, who spoke to Accra-based Citi FM, say they will take steps to sack all the Nigerians living in the area if the state fails to act.

“We will embark on a house to house tour and sack all Nigerians in the area. This is the only way to prevent our women and children from falling prey to these Nigerians,” one of the furious residents said.

Another also said: “Their presence here is putting the lives of women and children in danger."

Father of the deceased, Mr Sam Abandoh in an interview with Adom FM said the two-year-old boy was kidnapped in front of his house.

Mr Abandoh said, the senior brother of the deceased told him that he heard his junior brother crying in the house of the Nigerians residing in the same vicinity, but after some hours the crying stopped.

According to him, he sought the help of some residents to storm the house where the Nigerians live. However, the boy was not found in the house despite a thorough search with the help of about 20 men.

Days after, they woke up to sadly learn the death of the boy whose body had been dumped in some old concrete blocks at Tollbooth.