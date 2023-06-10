ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

G/A: Five suspected land guards shot dead, four weapons recovered in Bortianor

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Police anti-robbery and land guard operations in Bortianor and its environs in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have left five suspected land guards dead and four weapons retrieved.

Bortianor
Bortianor

According to a released letter by the anti-land guard unit, these individuals have been terrorizing landowners and residents in Bortianor and its surroundings.

Recommended articles

The Police and anti-land guard unit launched an operation targeting these criminals and land guards.

These individuals are currently been pursued by the Police and anti-land guard unit who are believed to have sustained gunshot injuries during the operation.

In a statement signed by ACP, the director, and Public relations officer Grace Ansah Akrofi is appealing to residents of Bortianor to report any case of persons needing medical care from a gunshot injury.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bortianor anti land guards operation
Bortianor anti land guards operation Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nsutem SHS

E/R: SHS student allegedly stabbed to death by barber boyfriend

Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Nogokpo shrine cannot kill Agyinasare — Prophet Salifu Amoako

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare

Paramount Chief distances himself from 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare

Canada

Ghana excluded as Canada adds two African countries to visa-free travel list