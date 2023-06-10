According to a released letter by the anti-land guard unit, these individuals have been terrorizing landowners and residents in Bortianor and its surroundings.
G/A: Five suspected land guards shot dead, four weapons recovered in Bortianor
The Police anti-robbery and land guard operations in Bortianor and its environs in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have left five suspected land guards dead and four weapons retrieved.
Recommended articles
The Police and anti-land guard unit launched an operation targeting these criminals and land guards.
These individuals are currently been pursued by the Police and anti-land guard unit who are believed to have sustained gunshot injuries during the operation.
In a statement signed by ACP, the director, and Public relations officer Grace Ansah Akrofi is appealing to residents of Bortianor to report any case of persons needing medical care from a gunshot injury.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh