Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ga West residents demonstrate over bad roads


Ga West residents demonstrate over bad roads

Some of the demonstrators blocked the main road and prevented both private and commercial vehicles from moving.

  • Published:
Bad roads at Afuaman,Manhean, Nsakina and Oduman (File photo) play

Bad roads at Afuaman,Manhean, Nsakina and Oduman (File photo)

Residents of Ga West Municipality hit the streets today, Monday, October 15, to protest and demand the construction of roads in the area.

The residents at Ablekuma Manhyia, Oduma and Nsakina protested against the bad nature of their roads.

They said the roads are in a deplorable state and become unmotorable. They said the situation is affecting education and businesses in the area.

They stated that motorist, as well as commuters, struggle to ply the roads.

READ MORE: Residents block Minister from entering Tarkwa over bad roads

Some of them blocked the main road and prevented both private and commercial vehicles from moving.

File photo play

File photo

 

According to the residents, the roads had been bad for about ten years. Chanting, the residents claimed that the road destroyed their vehicles.

They called for the Member of Parliament (MP) for Amasaman, Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Clement Nii Willkinson and the Minister of Roads and Transport to fix the road before they incur their wrath.

The police led by the Amasaman District Police Commanader, Superintendent of Police, Fred Asare Mensah, had tried effortlessly to calm the demonstrators.

READ MORE: Fix our roads or we boot you out - Dome-Kwabenya residents to Adwoa Sarfo

The police commander said the residents had a genuine problem as it was their civic right to demonstrate and demand for their basic needs "but they must go by the right procedures."

This is not the first time that residents of some communities in Ghana are protesting against bad roads.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Height requirement for security services unfair to Ashantis - MP Height requirement for security services unfair to Ashantis - MP
The untold story of older people in Ghana The untold story of older people in Ghana
Sack of 'wee' found at Methodist Church in Koforidua Sack of 'wee' found at Methodist Church in Koforidua
National Cathedral is a misplaced priority - TUC tells Nana Addo National Cathedral is a misplaced priority - TUC tells Nana Addo
Over 3 million livelihoods affected by job cuts - Report Over 3 million livelihoods affected by job cuts - Report
GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for students GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for students

Recommended Videos

J.J Rawlings: I’d have ‘killed’ judges in 1979 if I wanted them dead J.J Rawlings I’d have ‘killed’ judges in 1979 if I wanted them dead
Court throws out Ken Agyapong's application to dismiss Anas' suit Court throws out Ken Agyapong's application to dismiss Anas' suit
42% of Ghanaians live with ‘psychological disorder’ – GHS report 42% of Ghanaians live with ‘psychological disorder’ – GHS report



Top Articles

1 Menzgold denies filing for "bankruptcy"bullet
2 Nursing training allowance replaced with students loan?bullet
3 Nursing training allowance not cancelled: Health Ministry insistsbullet
4 Teacher dead, over 40 students injured in fatal accidentbullet
5 Police officer on patrol duties crashed to death by speeding...bullet
6 Hundreds rendered homeless after heavy rains in Central Regionbullet
7 Kweku Adoboli finally released from UK immigration centrebullet
8 GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for...bullet
9 Suhum fatal accident kills 4bullet
10 Ignorance Someone will do the job - Minister fires...bullet

Related Articles

Sack of 'wee' found at Methodist Church in Koforidua
National Cathedral is a misplaced priority - TUC tells Nana Addo
Over 3 million livelihoods affected by job cuts - Report
GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for students
Kweku Adoboli finally released from UK immigration centre
Police officer on patrol duties crashed to death by speeding vehicle
Suhum fatal accident kills 4
Teacher dead, over 40 students injured in fatal accident
Nursing training allowance not cancelled: Health Ministry insists
Menzgold denies filing for "bankruptcy"

Top Videos

1 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
2 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
3 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
4 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates - Ministerbullet
5 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t...bullet
6 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
9 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity...bullet
10 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room...bullet

Local

5 times Kofi Annan proved he was a family man
Kofi Annan's family thank Ghanaians
Ghana intimately linked to Francophone world - Nana Addo
Shut down Accra Mall over ceiling collapse – Engineer
Contempt of Court IGP in ‘trouble’ as court finds him guilty of contempt
X
Advertisement