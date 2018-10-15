Ga West residents demonstrate over bad roads

news

Residents of Ga West Municipality hit the streets today, Monday, October 15, to protest and demand the construction of roads in the area.

The residents at Ablekuma Manhyia, Oduma and Nsakina protested against the bad nature of their roads.

They said the roads are in a deplorable state and become unmotorable. They said the situation is affecting education and businesses in the area.

They stated that motorist, as well as commuters, struggle to ply the roads.

Some of them blocked the main road and prevented both private and commercial vehicles from moving.

According to the residents, the roads had been bad for about ten years. Chanting, the residents claimed that the road destroyed their vehicles.

They called for the Member of Parliament (MP) for Amasaman, Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Clement Nii Willkinson and the Minister of Roads and Transport to fix the road before they incur their wrath.

The police led by the Amasaman District Police Commanader, Superintendent of Police, Fred Asare Mensah, had tried effortlessly to calm the demonstrators.

The police commander said the residents had a genuine problem as it was their civic right to demonstrate and demand for their basic needs "but they must go by the right procedures."

This is not the first time that residents of some communities in Ghana are protesting against bad roads.