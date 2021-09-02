Gabby is one of the leading transactional lawyers in the country and is Senior Partner of Africa Legal Associates, a Ghanaian law firm with a Pan-African vision.

He is a solicitor and barrister trained in UK and Ghana. He is also the former CEO of a UK-based consulting company, which specialized in facilitating business for companies and organizations with an interest in Africa.

Speaking after his appointment, he said "Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Chair, CWEIC Ghana Hub said: "I thank Lord Marland and the entire CWEIC leadership for the confidence shown in me for assigning me this dignified and strategic role as Chair of the CWEIC Ghana Hub. I am excited about the timing of this assignment as I see a revival of the old Commonwealth bond but of a more confident and assured partnership of 54 member countries this time and, particularly, at a time that Africa is finally realising the old vision of economic integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area and its 54 member countries. I appreciate the centrality of Ghana in this emerging economic order and will do my very best to promote the objectives of CWEIC, which, in my view, are mutually complementary to the objectives of AfCTFA, as well."

Lord Marland, Chairman of CWEIC said: "As Chairman of CWEIC, I am delighted to welcome our new Ghana Chair. It is a great honour to have someone of the calibre of Mr. Otchere-Darko join our organisation. Ghana is a dynamic force in the Commonwealth of nations and I am confident that we can now build on the success of Ghana to capitalise on future opportunities under Gabby's leadership."