Gabby Otchere-Darko is not important to me - Justice Sophia Akuffo fires

Speaking to the media as she joined pensioners to picket at the Ministry of Finance over the domestic debt exchange program, she said Mr. Otchere-Darko cannot dictate to her.

“He doesn’t decide for me what I need to do and what I don’t need to do, I don’t have time for things like that. People like that are not important to me or to my life, and he is a disturbance, that is all that I need to say to that,” Madam Akuffo said.

Mr Otchere-Darko on Sunday criticised Sophia Akuffo for joining pensioner bondholders to picket to demand the total exclusion of their funds from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Pulse Ghana

In a tweet, Mr Otchere-Darko who is also a cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo added that while he sympathizes with those picketing, he finds it difficult to understand why they are asking “to be exempted from an improved offer programme which is voluntary.”

“Why picket over an offer that you have the liberty not to accept?” he quizzed.