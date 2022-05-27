Gabby used us to demonstrate against Mahama; he’s not answering our calls anymore – Akyem youth

They contend that Mr. Otchere-Darko has neglected them since the NPP won the general elections.

“The Asamankese Demonstration held in 2020 was assignment given to us by Gabby Okyere Darko, honestly, after the demonstration, he has refused to meet us, even his aides that he referred us to are not willing to let us meet Gabby again.

“It is over 2 years, they used us and dumped us, please delegates in the Eastern Region don’t listen to Gabby Okyere Darko because after the elections you will regret like how the leaders who led the Asamankese demonstration have regretted” a Facebook post on Friday May 27,2022 by Okyeman Youth for Development, one of the groups that took part in the demonstration said.

The statement urged NPP delegates to “Vote on competency and for the person you wholeheartedly trust in, don’t give lies a chance because Okyeman Youth have regretted listening to the call from Gabby and co to organize that demonstration, not even one slot for Youth employment has been given to the over 1000 youth that held the Asamankese Demonstration against John Mahama in 2020.We have regretted listening to them to organize that demonstration”.

In 2020, Mr. Mahama’s sharing of an article by Bolga Central Member of Parliament Isaac Adongo on Facebook in which he labelled some individuals in government involved in the controversial Agyapa deal as ‘Sakawa-Akyem boys’ sparked uproar among members of the ruling New Patriotic Party and other groups during the heat of the Presidential and Parliamentary election campaign.

The protestors clad in red and black and wielding placards gathered at the forecourt of the centre close to the lorry station at Asamankese to begin their protest.

Some of the placards read "No more NDC Tribalism", "Nana Addo, Akyems are proud of you", "Empty Barrel", "Long Live Akyems" among others.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at a meeting with the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference at the Jubilee House on Friday, August 4, 2020, said identified groups and Ghanaians should condemn the comments.

He said he was 'very disturbed' by the ethnocentric tagging his ethnic group but also said, 'that is the kind of language we don't want in our politics.