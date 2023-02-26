ADVERTISEMENT
GAF searches for disappeared military officer

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has alarmed the general public about the disappearance of Lt Col Peter Amoah of the Directorate of Army Peace Keeping Operations.

Lt Col Peter Amoah
Lt Col Amoah was last seen on Thursday 23 February 2023 at about 1530 hours in the general area of Burma Camp wearing a white T-Shirt with a red inscription, blue jeans shorts, and black slippers with white stripes.

A release issued by GAF on February 25 said, “Anyone with information on his whereabouts should kindly contact the nearest Police Station or Military Police Station or call any of the following numbers: Commanding Officer of Ghana Military Police – 0244561521, Duty Officer of Ghana Military Police – 0593844420,”

He is about 1.8 meters tall with brown eyes and a dark complexion and is a resident of New Labadi Villas block E room E2.

