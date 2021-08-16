RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Galamsey operators back to business to pollute river Ankobra

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Illegal mining has been a major challenge for successive governments over the years due to its enormous effects on lands, water bodies, and forests.

Polluted river Ankobra
Polluted river Ankobra

The activities of illegal mining in the country popularly known as galamsey will not end even though the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through various means is waging war against the menace.

Photos circulating on social media cited by Pulse.com.gh show that the galamsey operators are back to pollute the River Ankobra in the Western Region.

Polluted river Ankobra
Polluted river Ankobra Pulse Ghana

For some time now, the once heavily polluted River Ankobra is gradually returning to its former glory and this comes a month into the special operation by the military task force mandated to stop all mining activities within forest reserves and in water bodies.

The exercise has seen hundreds of illegal miners cleared from the Ankobra.

Polluted river Ankobra
Polluted river Ankobra Pulse Ghana

But there appears to be a renewed surge in the activities of galamsey on River Ankobra.

