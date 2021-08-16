Photos circulating on social media cited by Pulse.com.gh show that the galamsey operators are back to pollute the River Ankobra in the Western Region.

Pulse Ghana

For some time now, the once heavily polluted River Ankobra is gradually returning to its former glory and this comes a month into the special operation by the military task force mandated to stop all mining activities within forest reserves and in water bodies.

The exercise has seen hundreds of illegal miners cleared from the Ankobra.

