Galamsey: Aisha Huang was repatriated in 2018 — Attorney General reveals

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Chinese national Aisha Huang, nicknamed 'galamsey queen' was repatriated from Ghana in 2018, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has disclosed.

Aisha Huang and her accomplice
Aisha Huang and her accomplice

Godfred Yeboah Dame on Friday, September 16, 2022, filed charges against Aisha Huang at an Accra High Court.

It said "On 19th December 2018, the Attorney-General entered nolle prosequi and terminated the trial. The same day, the Comptroller-General of Ghana Immigration Service revoked her permit to remain in Ghana indefinitely, ordered her immediate repatriation to China, and directed her to stay out of Ghana until the Comptroller-General approved her future re-entry into Ghana.

"Consequently, Aisha was put on Ethiopian Airlines Flight No. Et 920, which took off at about 12:50 pm on December 19, 2018, to Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia, en route to Guangzhou-China. She sat on seat No. 32 F (Economy Class) and her travel documents were handed over to the captain of the flight to be handed over to her upon her arrival at her final destination, Guangzhou China."

The Attorney General insisted that Miss Huang was barred indefinitely from entering the country by the Comptroller-General

"Contrary to the direction of the Comptroller-General issued under section 20 (2) of the Immigration Act, 2000, Act 573, State Security Agents received information that she had re-entered Ghana and she was subsequently arrested on 2nd September 2022 in Kumasi. This re-entry was in total defiance of the clear order of the Comptroller-General of 19th December 2018," the charge sheet stated.

Godfred Dame also accused Aisha Huang of committing four offences.

These are undertaking mining without a license, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation contrary to law, illegal employment of foreign nationals, and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah revealed that Aisha Huang was repatriated in December 2018.

Aisha Huang
Aisha Huang ece-auto-gen

He said Aisha Huang was not deported as earlier reported by the media.

This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo disclosed that he is not very sure Aisha Huang was deported the first time.

Nana Addo said he did not know for a fact whether the galamsey queen was sent back to China after her arrest.

Earlier, the prosecution said during the trial, Aisha Huang sneaked out of the country which truncated her prosection.

