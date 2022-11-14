RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Galamsey exposé: Charles Adu Boahen denies taking bribes from investors

Emmanuel Tornyi

The embattled Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, who was caught in an exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas titled 'Galamsey Economy' has denied allegations of influence peddling and using the name of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to receive bribes from investors.

In the exposé, Charles Adu Boahen alleged that Dr. Bawumia needs just $200,000 as an appearance fee and some positions by an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

Barely a few hours before the showing of his latest undercover exposé, Anas in a post on his Facebook timeline stated that when his Tiger Eye PI team met with the Minister of State in charge of Finance in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, he stated, for the Vice President to avail himself to the undercover investigators who posed as investors, he will need an appearance fee of only USD 200,000 and also support their investment.

"You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that's fine. He's not really, he's not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020," Charles Adu Boahen said when he was asked how an investor can get the attention of the Vice President.

He added that an investor must also consider opportunities for the siblings of the Vice President for his full support, apart from the $200,000 appearance fee token to him.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, November 14, 2022, terminated Adu Boahen's appointment over the exposé.

But the embattled Minister denied allegations of influence peddling and using Bawumia's name to receive bribes.

In a Facebook post, he stated that there was an attempt to entrap him in 2018, and is innocent of all allegations against him adding that he will cooperate with the relevant authorities for full investigations to prove his innocence.

