Galamsey fight: Akufo-Addo deploys 200 soldiers to fight the menace

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his will to end the galamsey menace in his second term.
This he has done by ordering for the deployment of 200 military men to guard some river bodies in the country.
In a statement by the Ministry of Information, the operation commenced on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021, on the River Pra in the Central and Western regions of Ghana.
The Ministry of Defence and the Ghana Armed forces are expected to provide a detailed brief of developments and sustainability efforts on Friday, 30th April 2021.
This s to ensure that mining within water bodies are immediately stopped. This latest action to fight galamsey comes after the Stakeholder Dialogue on Small Scale Mining on April 14.
READ THE STATEMENT BELOW
