The Embassy has asked all Chinese citizens in Ghana to abide by the laws of the land.
Galamsey fight: Chinese Embassy backs Ghana
The Chinese Embassy in Ghana has declared its support to the Ghanaian government in the fight against illegal mining activities popularly known as galamsey.
"The Chinese government has always requested Chinese citizens overseas to abide by the laws and regulations of the host country, firmly opposes Chinese citizens to engage in any illegal activities in any country, and supports the Ghanaian government to fight against illegal mining according to the law," it said.
The Chinese Embassy in a statement said "We respect the Ghanaian side to deal with the relevant case according to the law. We hope the Ghanaian side fully safeguards the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens."
This comes after the Police arrested five Chinese as suspects in a special police operation conducted between the night of Wednesday, September 7, 2022, till the dawn of Thursday, September 8, 2022, in connection with the missing Ellembelle excavators in the Western Region, and also a Chinese national Aisha Huang, nicknamed 'galamsey queen' who was re-arrested.
Aisha Huang has been re-arrested for the same offenses on September 5, 2022.
Aisha together with three other Chinese nationals was brought before the court over charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.
The court could not take into record the pleas of the four suspects because there was no interpreter to help translate proceedings for the Chinese nationals.
