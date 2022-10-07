Galamsey: Nana Addo is a disappointment for not ordering Wontumi's arrest — Ashigbey

Audio circulating on social media has implicated Yaw Danso for engaging in galamsey.

Some members of the Assembly called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Chief of Staff, the Local Government and Decentralization Minister, and Lands and Natural Resources Minister Abu Jinapor to probe the allegations.

Ken Ashigbey speaking on the development said Chairman Wontumi who has been confirmed to be involved in galamsey in the Nimiri Forest by the Ministry of Lands and the Minerals Commission is walking free.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking on Class TV, he said "The president missed a very big opportunity: You've a situation in which your minister of lands and natural resources, the man you've appointed to be in charge of this whole ministry, tells you that Akonta Mining Limited is mining illegally in the Nimiri forest, which is a sin against the Minerals and Mining Act, as amended and the Minerals Commission comes to confirm it that those documents that Akonta Mining shared to the media purporting that they have a permit do not give them a claim to have a lease to mine in the Nimiri forest and then the president points out to a DCE who has been summoned by the minister and then this person who has been pointed out as engaging in illegality, who is the regional chairman of your party, who, you go into the office of the Registrar of Companies, is named as the shareholder, director, and beneficiary owner… involved in the illegal mining within the Nimiri forest…

Pulse Ghana

"I would have thought the president would be telling us at that point he has ordered the IGP to arrest everybody behind Akonta Mining and begin an investigation and be a prosecution under the minerals and mining act as amended."

"So, for me, that was my disappointment," he added.

Nana Addo in a meeting with the National House of Chiefs and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives to discuss the problem of galamsey in the country said the fight has been prominent on his list since he assumed office.

He disclosed that his fight against the menace five years ago cost him and the NPP "significant losses in the mining communities" during the election 2020.

Meanwhile, the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has cast doubts over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's resolve to deal ruthlessly with government officials engaging in galamsey.