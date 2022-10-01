Galamsey queen Aisha Huang doesn't sleep in police cells — Odike

Speaking on TV3, he said "I can tell you on authority, Aisha Huang doesn’t sleep in police cells."

He said even President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could not even tell if Aisha Huang was deported or not after her arrest in 2018.

Pulse Ghana

Odike added: "Even the president is saying that he is not sure that she was deported. So you trust our security apparatus? No."

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the Accra Circuit Court denied bail to Aisha Huang and three others.

Lawyers for the galamsey queen said the continuous detention of the accused persons was sending the wrong signals to the international community.

Lead counsel for Aisha Huang, Captain Rtd. Nkrabea Effah Dartey was worried that the impression being created was that foreign nationals would not find Justice before the Courts of Ghana.

He thus strongly urged the Court not to be bothered by happenings outside the courtroom, but to consider only the two charges before it.