Galamsey queen Aisha Huang sacks Nkrabeah Effah Dartey as her lawyer

Emmanuel Tornyi

Chinese national Aisha Huang, nicknamed 'galamsey queen' who was re-arrested for illegal mining has been removed Capt. (rtd.) Nkrabea Effah Dartey as her lawyer.

Two private legal practitioners, Miracle Attachey and Hope Agboado will now represent Aisha Huang in court.

This was made known to the public by the presiding judge Lydia Osei Marfo.

Captain Rtd. Nkrabea Effah Dartey has been the lead counsel for Aisha Huang since 2018.

He represented Aisha Huang on the new charges bothering on illegal mining and illegal entry into the country; both of which cases are running concurrently at the Circuit and High Courts.

The lawyer has already cross-examined the 1st and 2nd prosecution witnesses and was scheduled to cross-examine the 3rd witness on Monday until the presiding judge made known to the court that new lawyers have taken over the case.

Aisha Huang was arrested alongside Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei, and Huaid Hai Hun, flown to Accra and arraigned the same day to face prosecution at an Accra Circuit Court.

The quartet was already facing charges of mining without a valid license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a permit.

Aisha Huang returns to court on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

