Galamsey was very bad under Mahama; Akufo-Addo is salvaging the situation – NPP

He said: “Of course, the galamsey situation got so bad under Mahama in 2015, such that he had to hang his shame on the people of Kyebi, tagging the place as the headquarters of Galamsay in the country.

“So you see, any dastardly attempt by the NDC to rationalize the political economy of galamsay must be roundedly condemned. It is beyond dispute that under John Mahama-led government, the national record of the deleterious impact of galamsay left a lot to be desired. It was simply unprecedented.

“In essence, attempting to fault bureaucracy or bureaucratic red tape for the pernicious impact of galamsay is at best, a farce and, at the very worst, grossly irresponsible and downright politically repressive.

“All that the Akufo-Addo administration has been doing is simply managing a very bad situation as well as it can by the deft and relatively constructive application of the statutory laws of the land. The NDC is fast becoming a model of lazy populism with no real ideas apart from their usual triangulated survival antics.

“An old adage have it that, when you’re trying to breath under water, you will have to think of the consequences and reach for sane fresh air. It might be wiser for them to proceed gently in galamsey conversation.”

Pulse Ghana

The opposition NDC in a press conference said it will investigate all appointees of the current government who have engaged in galamsey should they win the 2024 elections.

Sammy Gyamfi, who was addressing the media in Accra on Thursday, October 6, insisted that it will be the saddest day in his life if NDC in power fails to prosecute chairman Wontumi and co to deter others.

“The saddest day in my life will be the day NDC fails to prosecute Chairman Wontumi, Ekow Awusi and Charlse Bissue for engaging in mining without permit.

“We have enough visual evidence to prosecute these people and all the key members of the NPP who are actively engaged in the illegal menace,” he reiterated.