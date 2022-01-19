Gang clash: Police arrest 7 in Nima shoot-out

The police noted that five of the arrested persons are in their custody while the other two are receiving treatment at the hospital under police guard.

Addressing the media in Accra, Director General of Police Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori,said the gang leaders have been identified as Kumordzi and Bombon.

“Nima witnessed mass violence around 3:30 pm yesterday [Tuesday], and the police quickly intervened. The violence spread across some sections of Nima and we managed to stabilise the situation.”

“7 persons have been arrested. 5 are presently here with us, and the other two are on admission at the Police hospital.”

It is unclear what started the violence.