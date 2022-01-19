On Tuesday, January 18 night, the police announced that they have quelled the clash and chaos between the two groups. It also subsequently revealed that they have arrested some persons behind the incident.
Gang clash: Police arrest 7 in Nima shoot-out
The Ghana Police Service has arrested seven persons following the shoot-out and clash in Nima between two gangs.
The police noted that five of the arrested persons are in their custody while the other two are receiving treatment at the hospital under police guard.
Addressing the media in Accra, Director General of Police Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori,said the gang leaders have been identified as Kumordzi and Bombon.
“Nima witnessed mass violence around 3:30 pm yesterday [Tuesday], and the police quickly intervened. The violence spread across some sections of Nima and we managed to stabilise the situation.”
“7 persons have been arrested. 5 are presently here with us, and the other two are on admission at the Police hospital.”
It is unclear what started the violence.
Meanwhile, the police has also assured the public, especially residents of Nima in Accra that it is in control of situations and will not give room for criminals to disturb the peace of the area.
