The pipelines which operationally serve as conduits to transport gas to power the country's generational electricity capacity were burned with vehicle tyres.

The incident drew the attention of the Fire Service personnel who went to the site to save the situation.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Energy Ministry, Nana Damoah explained that police have commenced investigations into the incident to arrest the suspects.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, he said "Last night, some security men doing some regular checks along the pipelines that take one of the generating plants within the Tema enclave discovered that some persons had packed car tyres over some pipelines that were transmitting fuel to the generation plant and had torched these tyres, so they were burning."

"This is a very sad development for all of us. It gets more confusing and it gets sadder that as we are facing challenges and working hard to get the people of Ghana out of the challenges that we are facing, there are some very determined persons who also wish that we will stay in the condition for a longer period.Investigations into this development have begun," he said.

He added that the damaged pipelines would be repaired and will not affect power supply.

The current incident come days after a transmission tower of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) collapsed.

It occurred on Monday, March 25, 2019, when suspected thieves vandalised the tower and removed the bolts and nuts supporting it before using a hacksaw blade to cut the base of the tower, causing it to collapse on a second tower that is paired with it in a parallel line.