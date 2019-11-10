Mr Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh made the dire financial situation of the state broadcaster public when when he led a delegation from the NMC to pay a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra last Wednesday.

“One of the things that affect the GBC is the question of electricity bill because of the numerous stations that it has across the country. They play strategic roles… We, therefore, thought we should bring it before you so we can collectively look at what we can do about this," he said.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has directed the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to as a matter of urgency facilitate the payment of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation’s (GBC) debt owed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

“Mr. minister, these [GHc25 million debt of electricity bills]are all matters that you have to look at… And the sooner we can settle them in a satisfactory way so that they can do their work, the better for the growth of our country and its democracy,” the president said in response to the NMC chairman's request.