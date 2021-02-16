According to her, gentlemen are supposed to get up and offer their seats to ladies when there are no seats available.

“Even when there are seats available, the gentlemen get up to offer their seats to ladies who may not have a seat in the house,” she said during her vetting on Monday.

“They do not leave the chair that they are sitting on to come and occupy the seat that the lady is sitting on.”

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The two legislators made the headlines when Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful sat on the laps of Mr. Akandoh during the dissolution of the 7th Parliament.

This followed the chaos in Parliament before the inauguration of the 8th Parliament when MPs from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) occupied seats meant for the Majority.

MPs of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) were, therefore, forced to sit on the Minority side, but Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful decided not to settle for it.

The defiant Ablekuma West legislator sat among the NDC MPs and ended up sitting on the laps of Mr. Akandoh when her seat was taken.

Asked about the incident when she speared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee, she said she only used physical restraint to subdue Mr. Adandoh after he proved to be unreasonable.

“After all the excitement of that day, I didn’t want to be party to such a thing. But I did need to sit down. So I sat in the chair that I was occupying before I went to the washroom, which he happened to be sitting on,” she explained.

“When I sat down, he started trying to shake me off and was moving back and forth before he quickly realized that it would have unintended consequences that would not be good for him.”

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful added: “And so he quickly stopped and froze. And at that point, I decided to restrain him from causing any further damage to himself.

“I used physical restraint to subdue him. So it was a physical restraint to subdue an obstreperous adult,” she stated emphatically.”