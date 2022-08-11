George Akuffo Dampare: IGP to speak on policing at KNUST lecture today

Dr. Dampare is expected to take his audience through the past, present and future of the Police service.

He will also speak on the various initiatives taken by his predecessors in improving security in the country.

The IGP will share his vision for the Police Service and his expectation of the public with the audience.

The lecture which is the first of its kind by an IGP is at the invitation of the University.

It is scheduled to take place at 4pm today.

In other news, Evans Kyekyeku Oppong, the businessman arrested for allegedly trying to use his daughter for money ritual has been granted bail in the sum of GHc500k.

In addition to the bail sum, he is to produce two sureties both of whom are to be justified.

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh who heard the bail application also directed that the accused report to the case investigator every Tuesday until the final determination of the case.

Evans Oppong Kyekyeku through his lawyers led by Ralph Agyepong moved the bail at the High Court on Wednesday, August 10 and it was granted.

Oppong, a machine operator, 47, was arrested on June 3 after he was exposed by the spiritualist whom he had visited to kill his 11-year-olf daughter.