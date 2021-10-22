George Akuffo Dampare: Who is Ghana's new IGP getting all the plaudits?

He joined the Service as a constable and worked his way up the ladder with over three decades of service to the country, rising to the rank of a COP.

Profile

Dr. Dampare joined the Service 32 years ago without secondary school education.

In 1991, on completion of his recruit training, Dr. Dampare was adjudged the overall Best Recruit at the National Police Training School and won all awards except the award for the 'Best Marksman'.

Again in 1996, he emerged the overall Best Cadet for the 32nd Cadet Officers’ Course at the Ghana Police Academy (formerly, Police College) and won all awards, including Excellence in Professional Police Subjects and Excellence in Academic Subjects.

He subsequently rose in the ranks after completing various courses to become an ACCA chartered accountant.

The COP also worked as a Research Fellow and lecturer at King’s College, University of London.

The IGP also lectured at the University of Cape-Coast (UCC), Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Regent University College, and the Data Link University College.

He is also one of the pioneer lecturers at the Business School of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi.

He has served as the Director-General of Finance, Director General in charge of Welfare, Director General of Information Communication Technology, Commandant of the Police Command and Staff College, Accra Region Police Commander, Director General, Administration, among others.

COP Dr. Dampare became a Chartered Accountant at the age of 25 while serving as a Police Constable and currently holds a Ph.D. in Finance.

COP Dampare was a Special Assistant to the Regional Commander, United Nations Mission in Bosnia Herzegovina, Municipal Police Commander, Cape Coast, ADC to the Vice President of Ghana, Accountant/Finance Officer, Ghana Police Service, and the Head of Police and Narcotics Desk at the Ministry of Interior.

He is married and has six children.