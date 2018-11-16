George Andah discharged from 37 hospital

news

The Deputy Communications Minister, Nenyi George Andah involved in a car crash on Saturday, November 3 at the Awutu Senya West Constituency in the Central Region has been discharged.

He was discharged Friday morning after 14 days of medical care at the hospital.

George Andah who doubles as the MP for Awutu Senya West Constituency expressed appreciation to God for his life.

In a post, he wrote "To my team who were involved in the accident, my prayers continue to be with each of you as you also continue your journey of recovery. May God be with and strengthen you."

READ MORE: Photos: George Andah's mangled vehicle

Accident

On November 3, Andah's vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle.

Andah, who together with three others, sustained injuries have been airlifted to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra for emergency care.

READ ALSO: Diagnoses reveal George Andah has fracture; to undergo surgery

The Deputy Minister was in the constituency to attend a number of social functions most of which were funerals.

On his way from Awutu-Budumburam to one of the communities, his vehicle collided with tipper truck fully loaded with sand in a curve at Awutu-Loye.

Here's what he wrote:

Dear Partners in Change,

It is by Grace and Blessings that I am writing to inform you of my discharge from the 37 Military Hospital, and taking the next steps closer to a clean bill of health.

Yesterday was a multiple portion of blessings for me.

As I listened to the Hon. Minister of Finance Ken Ofori Atta from my hospital bed, delivering the 2019 budget statement, which is set to grow the economy and improve our livelihood. I was excited amongst others to hear the confirmation that that Swedru - Bawjiase - Adeiso road had been picked for completion this coming year. As if that wasn’t enough, the doctors walked in surprisingly announcing my discharge.

To my team who were involved in the accident, my prayers continue to be with each of you as you also continue your journey of recovery. May God be with and strengthen you.

To the medical staff at the St. Gregory medical facility, I offer overwhelming appreciation for the passion with which your duty was delivered. You took the first few hours to stabilize us, and put hope into the situation and I can't be more grateful.

To the Emergency Medical Response team, my team and I are immensely thankful for your life saving efforts.

To the medical team of the 37 Military Hospital, who ensured the team and I received the best medical care possible. Your professionalism, expertise and attentiveness were exemplary and most appreciated. I pray that for every drop we have received from you, the Lord offers you a fountain.

To the local communities, all constituents of Awutu Senya West, Constituency Executives, my DCE, I am grateful.

To H.E the President, H.E the Vice President, Right Hon. Speaker, my Boss Hon Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, MoC and Agency colleagues, the government team, colleague Parliamentarians, all well-wishers who gathered to give their love, solidarity and support and to all those who went above the normal call of duty to organize medical assistance, I say thank you and God bless you.

To my Andah, Hagan, Barning family, my personal friends, OAA 87, what can I say? You took charge, sacrificed and made me whole again.

To Archbishop Palmer-Buckle, all the Catholic Priests and Pastors from various denominations, who held vigils, prayer services, the countless goodwill messages and positive thoughts, I pray that the same courtesy be extended to all who find themselves in the position I found myself, as this will increase hope and confidence in humanity.

To the National Chief Imam and all Imams who tarried for us during Jumat, we say shukraan jazilaan.

To everyone else that I may not have referenced personally you are recognized and appreciated.

Last but not least, I call on all partners in change to join us in giving thanks to the Almighty for the grace and mercy he has shown us. Great indeed is His faithfulness. We thank the Lord for having saved and given us yet another chance to experience His goodness.

Let us remember in our time of thanksgiving, to also commit to prayer, all other vehicular victims and their families.

Thank you all and God bless.

- Nenyi George Andah

AMDG