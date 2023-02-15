GES finally releases SHS/TVET placement for 2022 BECE graduates

The Ghana Education Service says candidates can now log onto the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) to check their schools.

At a press conference on Wednesday, February 15, the service said out of the 547,329 candidates who sat for the examination, 538,399 qualified for school placement.

It added that 372,780 candidates have automatically been placed into various schools, but 165,601 candidates will have to do self-placement because they could not be matched to their schools of choice.

Director General of the GES, Dr Eric Nkansah emphasized that first-year students are expected to report to school on February 20 for their admission processes to begin.

He entreated the general public to be vigilant to avoid falling “prey to deceitful persons that may approach them to pay money for placement in SHSs.”

Many people had expected that the reporting date would have been extended due to the delay on the part of the GES itself but that was never to be.