GES justifies decision for teachers to pay salaries to occupy gov't bungalows

Earlier, Pulse.com.gh reported that teachers occupying either a school or a government bungalow are expected to pay ten percent of their basic salary for enjoying the government apartment.

The Director of Education in the Western Region, Mrs. Felicia Agyeibea Okai referred to a Ministry of Finance circular dated May 15, 2006, in connection with the payment.

She said "I, therefore, write to inform you that with effect from 1st March 2022 all Teachers/Staff occupying School/Government bungalow are to pay 10% of their basic salary."

However, the GES in a statement has justified its decision to bill the teachers who occupy government bungalows.

In a statement, it said "Management of GES has taken note of the concerns raised by GNAT on behalf of the pre-tertiary education unions on this issue and will be meeting the leadership of the unions to discuss their concerns in the coming days.

"Management of GES fully endorses the letter issued by its Western Regional Director and wishes to request all cost centre managers to be guided by the said Ministry of Finance’s circular on the issue of rent on staff occupying Government bungalows so long as that circular is valid and enforceable. This is necessary to avoid future queries and subsequent appearance before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on the subject."