GES orders teachers to pay rent for occupying government bungalows

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Teachers and staff of senior high schools across the country are expected to pay 10 percent of their basic salaries as rent for occupying a school and government bungalows at the end of this month, March 2022.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum
Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Ghana Education Service in the Western Region has served notice to teachers to brace up for a 10 percent deduction from their salaries.

A circular from the GES circulating on social media, signed by the Director of Education in the Western Region, Mrs. Felicia Agyeibea Okai referred to a Ministry of Finance circular dated May 15, 2006, in connection with the payment.

She said teachers occupying either a school or a government bungalow are expected to pay ten percent of their basic salary for enjoying the government apartment.

"I, therefore, write to inform you that with effect from 1st March 2022 all Teachers/Staff occupying School/Government bungalow are to pay 10% of their basic salary," she noted.

GES letter
GES letter Pulse Ghana

