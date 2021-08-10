RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

#FixGES: Teacher Kwadwo summoned over professional misconduct

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has summoned Ghanaian comedian Teacher Kwadwo for "professional misconduct".

Teacher Kwadwo
Teacher Kwadwo

Earlier, the teacher claimed that the GES introduced a new curriculum, but for two years, schools and teachers across the country have not been provided with textbooks on the new curriculum.

Recommended articles

In recent times, he has spoken his mind about the ill-treatment meted out to teachers by the Ghana Education Service in the country that triggered him to launch a hashtag on social media #FixGES.

He talked about a number of challenges facing the educational system in Ghana, especially in government schools.

Teacher Kwadwo
Teacher Kwadwo Pulse Ghana

Teacher Kwadwo said he used his own money to renovate his school- including furnishing classrooms and classroom blocks.

He also provided about ten computers and four television sets for the school.

He opined that even maintenance of the computers is done by him, at his own cost.

According to him, teachers are not speaking about the difficulties and challenges they are facing because they will be victimized and targeted by the officials.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Teacher Kwadwo has become a thorn in the flesh of the management of GES.

G.E.S Is Confused, I’ve Used My Money To Change Classrooms Which Looked Like Pigfarm- Teacher Kwadwo

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 robbers die in fire exchange with police at Shiashie [Video]

Gun fire exchange

Female police officer commits suicide, leaves touching letter for Dampare

Female police officer commits suicide, leaves touching letter for Dampare

‘All these properties in 4 years?’ Ghanaians react to Eugene Arhin’s listed assets in lawsuit

Ghanaians react to Eugene Arhin’s listed assets in lawsuit

I don’t owe any Ghanaian money; it’s Menzgold that owes – NAM1

Nana Appiah Mensah