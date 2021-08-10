In recent times, he has spoken his mind about the ill-treatment meted out to teachers by the Ghana Education Service in the country that triggered him to launch a hashtag on social media #FixGES.

He talked about a number of challenges facing the educational system in Ghana, especially in government schools.

Pulse Ghana

Teacher Kwadwo said he used his own money to renovate his school- including furnishing classrooms and classroom blocks.

He also provided about ten computers and four television sets for the school.

He opined that even maintenance of the computers is done by him, at his own cost.

According to him, teachers are not speaking about the difficulties and challenges they are facing because they will be victimized and targeted by the officials.