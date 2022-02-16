According to the GES, the candidates can verify and confirm school from Wednesday, February 16 to Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
GES to release school placements for BECE candidates today
The Ghana Education Service has disclosed that candidates that wrote the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) can check the secondary schools they have been placed to from today.
In a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the GES stated that the candidates can verify and confirm school choices through bulk SMS, USSD and online.
“As part of measures to ensure smooth placement this year, the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPSI) Secretariat has made available the choices of schools selected by the 2021 BECE Candidates through bulk SMS, USSD messaging and online for verification and confirmation,” the release noted.
The GES therefore urged the 2021 BECE candidates to “check and immediately notify their various Heads of schools of any error found for corrections to be made.”
