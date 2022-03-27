Get rid of deputy CEO positions, merge some state agencies to save money - Stephen Amoah

While speaking on Newsfile on Accra-based FM on Saturday, Amoah claimed that deputy CEOs are the cause of whet he referred to as "extremely unproductive spending of government".

"I will also let any Land Cruiser being used that is paid for by the government, maintained by government, fueled by government to be parked so when you are driving outside your region, you can drive but when you are in the capital town use small cars," he said as quoted by Myjoyonline.com.

The lawmaker was speaking about a litany of measures announced by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday, March 24 to salvage the country’s struggling economy.

Amoah further entreated the government to do away with state-owned agencies that have outlived their usefulness and appear to be performing duplicate functions.

He cited the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) some of the agencies that can be merged to help save money for better use.

"I think state-owned agencies, we need to look at them. For instance, I disagree with having NEIP, YEA, EYA, MASLOC; I am against it. They seem to be providing the same services. Government can merge them, cut down expenditure on overheads and all infrastructure and other things so we can save money.

"I think our government should listen to some of these good things and quickly make changes in these areas," the MP told Sampson Lardy Anyenini, host of Newsfile.

Ghana’s economy is currently facing serious challenges, with its total public debt stock standing at about ¢344.5 billion as of November 2021.