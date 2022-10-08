GETFund spells out the completed number of E-block projects

According to GETFund “22 of the E-Blocks being funded by GETFund were completed by year-end of 2016”.

Abandoned E-block Pulse Ghana

"Government awarded 101 contracts on E-Blocks between 2014 and 2016 on the accounts of GETFund aside from 23 other projects from the World Bank, out of which seven were completed in the same period" It further explained

GETFund also stated that by the end of 2020, 30 more E-blocks were completed 14 being funded by the organization and the remaining 16 being completed by the World Bank.

In a statement released by GETFund, an outstanding 38 E-blocks are at various stages of completion.