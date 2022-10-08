RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

GETFund spells out the completed number of E-block projects

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has spelled out the number of E-blocks (Community Day high school projects) it has finished as of December 2016.

E-block
E-block

The clarification by the GETFund comes on the back of what they describe as a ‘political media debate’ on the projects particularly being fueled by the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi.

According to GETFund “22 of the E-Blocks being funded by GETFund were completed by year-end of 2016”.

Abandoned E-block Pulse Ghana

"Government awarded 101 contracts on E-Blocks between 2014 and 2016 on the accounts of GETFund aside from 23 other projects from the World Bank, out of which seven were completed in the same period" It further explained

GETFund also stated that by the end of 2020, 30 more E-blocks were completed 14 being funded by the organization and the remaining 16 being completed by the World Bank.

In a statement released by GETFund, an outstanding 38 E-blocks are at various stages of completion.

GETFUND-1
GETFUND-1 Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
