Ghana Airports Company address alleged bomb scare at Kotoka International Airport

The Ghana Airports Company has denied reports that an explosive was found at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.

According to a statement by the company, it was an unattended bag that caused the speculations.

“An unattended [to] bag was sighted at the arrival hall of Terminal 3” at the international airport.”

It added: “The Base Ammunition Depot Unit of the Ghana Armed Forces was immediately brought in to conduct preliminary assessment of the bag and its contents. The bag was subsequently taken away for further investigations, the outcome of which will be made public.”

The GACL has therefore apologised “for the disruption in the arrival facilitation process” when the incident occurred.

