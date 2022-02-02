Ghana Airports Company Union commends management’s action against McDan Aviation

In a statement released to the media and signed by the Divisional Chairman, Abdul-Issaka Bamba, it said airport operations are heavily regulated by standards and recommended practices.

“It is against this background that we view Messrs McDan Aviation’s actions as very unfortunate and undermines the progress made in the aviation sector so far. Workers are beginning to question whether it is the case that certain operators are above ICAO regulations and the security set up of the state”, the statement said.

The Union also alleged that McDan Aviation has not paid for the Terminal 1 which it has converted to a private jet terminal and they are owing the Ghana Airport Company in the region $4 million.

The Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Yaw Kwakwa, instructed McDan Aviation to suspend the use of Terminal 1 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), until further notice.

According to the letter signed on January 3, 2022, by the MD of the GACL, McDan Aviation failed to adhere to earlier directive not to go ahead with the launch of its private jet services.

READ THE UNION'S LETTER BELOW

