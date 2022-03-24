According to the Head of Corporate Affairs, Abdul Ganiyu, "The card has an expiry date, which is 10 years from the day of acquisition."
Ghana card will expire in 10 years – National Identification Authority
The National Identification Authority has announced that the Ghana card has a 10-year lifespan.
In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, he said "So, if you got your Ghana card, let's say in 2022, then the expectation will be that in 2032, it expires; and that makes a lot of sense because technology will continue to change, will continue to improve; as we speak, we believe that we have one of the best identity systems that you can find anywhere in the world but 10 years from now, obviously, some new trends would have emerged and you’d want to tweak and tinker with the system that you have so that it will continue to be relevant, so, that is the thinking behind the expiry after the 10 years."
He added: “And, also, after the 10 years a lot may have changed about you that you probably may want an update, some records being changed here and there, so on and so forth."
The Ghana Card is a national Identity card issued to Ghanaian citizens – both resident and non-resident, and legally and permanently resident foreign nationals that serve as proof of identity, citizenship, and residence of the holder.
The Ghana Card which uniquely identifies the individual based on biometric features can be used by the individual for the verification and authentication of identity in the following situations:
Health delivery, passport acquisition, Acquisition of driver's license, shipping and clearing of goods from the port, receipt of banking services, registration of business, access to social services, e-passport, e-commerce and payment industry, pension claims, remittances from abroad, and SIM card registration.
