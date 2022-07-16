According to the EC, is only demanding the Ghana card for a “continuous registration” exercise, and not to compile a new register.
Ghana card is only for continuous registration, not new register - EC
The Electoral Commission of Ghana has debunked claims that it is in the process of compiling a new voters register with the Ghana card.
EC's clarity comes following concerns from the Minority that the compilation of a new register with the Ghana card will be a wasteful expenditure as it will cost about $80 million and will disenfranchise a lot of Ghanaians who have not registered or secured their Ghana cards yet.
But the Director of the Electoral Services Department at the Electoral Commission, Dr Serebour Quaicoe in an interview with Citi News said that “We already compiled a register in 2020, we only want to roll out continuous registration. It is only for those who are going for the continuous registration that we are demanding for the Ghana card.”
Dr Serebour further dispelled assertions that the process would be a wasteful venture.
“Of course, we will have to print cards, among others, unless we are saying we will no longer update our voter register. As far as the aforementioned things will be done, we need to incur some costs. But this will not be as expensive as compiling a new voters register.”
“This won’t be as expensive as the mass registration that requires getting other hands on deck,” he added.
He also indicated that the Electoral Commission is working with Parliament to amend “the Constitutional Instrument to allow for the continuous registration with the Ghana card.”
