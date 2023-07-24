Ghana Card issuance to newborn babies policy is ready – Bawumia

The Vice President, who made the disclosure on Saturday July 22, 2023 said the first such Ghana Card number was issued to a newborn baby on Friday, July 21, 2023 after a successful test run of the system.

“The work of integrating the databases has been completed, The full test was done yesterday, and i am happy to say that the first Ghana Card number for a baby was issued yesterday.

“So in the next month or two, all babies born in Ghana, once they take them to Weigh In, will be issued the Ghana Card number and also get their Birth Certificate Identification number at the same time, because the two databases are talking to each other. The nationality of the parents will be established as part of the process”.

“This is very transformational,” Dr Bawumia noted, explaining that they will have these numbers from the time they are babies till they pass away.

Officials of the National Identification Authority (NIA) say cards bearing the biometrics and other data will be issued to the children when they are older, after their digits and other features are fully formed.

Dr Bawumia emphasized that the issuance of ID numbers at birth was an integral part of Government’s ongoing digitalization agenda, designed to prepare the nation to fully partake in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.